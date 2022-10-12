Gisele Bündchen’s Subtle Instagram Comment Speaks Volumes About What Might Have Gone Wrong With Tom Brady

The Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors seem to be gaining more credence, and quickly. Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have hired divorce lawyers, and Bündchen has been taking her power back in subtle ways, from covering up a tattoo dedicated to Brady to commenting on Instagram posts about the shortcomings of relationships.

On Monday, life coach Jay Shetty posted a quote that read, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” The quote comes from the relationship guru’s upcoming book 8 Rules of Love, and it seems like Bündchen will definitely be picking up the self-help book once it hits shelves in January 2023, based on the like she gave the post and emoji comment she left: “🙏.”

The prayer hands were just as powerful as one of Bündchen’s witchy tinctures or spells she used to help her husband’s lengthy football career. “Yes girl,” commented one fan. The supermodel’s emoji quickly earned hundreds of likes. One of Bündchen’s biggest marital gripes was how she continuously sacrificed for Brady’s NFL career, which seems to take priority, and this tiny but mighty comment suggests that this rift is still very much present in their relationship.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she shared with ELLE in a September interview. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.” The two got married in February 2009 and share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. As of late, Bündchen has been photographed sans wedding ring as well.

After 13 years of marriage, it looks like Bündchen is ready to start supporting her own dreams — and with a clean slate at that.