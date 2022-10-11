Nicole Kidman Showed Off Her Toned Abs in Tiny Crop Top and Waist Hugging Trousers

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to be not only one of the cutest couples in country music but also in Hollywood. The loving duo shared a united front after Urban’s concert this week as they walked arm-in-arm at the stadium.

The 55-year-old actress shared a stunning black-and-white snapshot of the moment — and while we love these two together — it’s her outfit we want to talk about. Looking stylish and chic, Kidman found a way to take her black pantsuit to the next fashion level. She paired her black tuxedo pants and jacket with two fabulous accessories: a tiny crop top and ballet flats. The crop top flaunted her toned abs while the footwear gave the entire outfit an elegant feel.

Kidman kept her hair in soft waves while her delicate gold cross made a simple statement around her neck. Urban was ultra-cool in his artfully ripped jeans and a graphic tee — an outfit fit for a music superstar. The Big Little Lies star let the photo do most of the talking, adding in the caption, “On tour backstage Nashville, Tennessee” with a black heart emoji. While her overall look backstage may seem like an outfit she just threw together, Kidman puts a lot of thought into what her clothes are saying when she’s out in public.

“There are dreams attached to fashion. When it’s presented in a way where you go [gasp], it just makes you feel good,” she told InStyle in 2017. “It allows me to express what I’m feeling, as in, I want to wear that because that’s actually my rebellion right now. Or that’s my way of fitting in. Or it’s my way of saying no. Or it’s my way of saying I’m different.” So the next time you see a snapshot of Kidman, you now know it’s her form of expression — and it makes you wonder the exact feeling she wanted to share with that very tiny tank top.

