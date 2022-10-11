These Popular ‘Outlander’ Characters are Returning for Season 7

The final Outlander episode of season six saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) separated once again. Season seven is already looking to be exciting with the announcement that several favorite characters will be returning to the Fraser fold. Actors Steven Cree, Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek and Nell Hudson will be returning to the roles they originated when the series began in 2014. And one very important character is being recast.

Cree returns as Old Ian Murray, father to Young Ian, played by John Bell. McTavish makes a comeback as Jamie’s late uncle, Dougal MacKenzie. Dougal was Jamie and Claire’s original matchmaker….and how did they repay him? Murder. They murdered their matchmaker, mainly because he was trying to murder them, back in season 2. He will most likely return in a flashback, though McTavish did make a brief appearance in season 5 as Dougal’s descendent, Buck MacKenzie, who will now be played by Diarmaid Murtagh. Verbeek is back as Geillis Duncan, who Claire murdered in season 3. Again, she was trying to murder Jamie and Claire’s daughter, so all’s fair in love and murder. Dougal and Geillis had a child before all the killings happened.

Hudson will return as Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s mother, Laoghaire MacKimmie. Laoghaire tried to murder Claire in season 1 and was the only person not happy to see Claire back from the dead when she returned to reclaim her husband. Also, returning with Laoghaire is her youngest daughter, Joan MacKimmie, played by Layla Burns.

The only fan-favorite missing is Laura Donnelly, who played the beloved Jenny Fraser Murray, Ian’s wife and Jamie and Claire’s brother-in-law. Last we saw Jenny on screen was season 3 when she doused Jamie and Claire with a jug of water to cool those two randy cats down. Sadly for Outlander, Donnelly currently is filming on The Nevers. But what would Outlander be without Jamie’s feisty sister, so Outlander has recast Jenny with Kristin Atherton who will join the series this coming season. Jamie’s father, Brian Fraser, will also be back with Andrew Whipp portraying him. Season 7 promises to be filled with a lot of ghosts, time-travel, and flashbacks. And of course, Jamie and Claire.

Look at all those shining faces! Meet the cast joining us for #Outlander Season 7. pic.twitter.com/uwdDbnuQwD — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 11, 2022

Season 7 of Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book series , specifically books 6 and 7, and maybe a little of book 8, time will tell. The premiere date for season 7 will most likely be in 2023, as Balfe and Heughan have indicated they will be filming until mid 2023 at least. Until then, plenty of time to binge and catch up on Outlander seasons 1-5 on Starz.

