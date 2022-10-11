Jennifer Garner Shared Super Rare PDA Moment With Boyfriend John Miller & They Look So In Love

Even though Jennifer Garner is regularly seen in paparazzi shots, fans rarely catch a glimpse of her with her boyfriend, John Miller. The duo was spotted over the weekend together by the glaring lenses of the photographers, and it looks like their romance is still in that sweet and lovely stage.

The Adam Project star was enjoying a casual Saturday dressed in black leggings, a black T-shirt, and sneakers. (See the photos HERE.) She accessorized her sporty look with a blue baseball cap and her long hair in a ponytail, flowing out the back of her hat. Garner walked over to her handsome boyfriend, who was waiting for her by his dark-colored SUV. With a big grin on his face, he greeted her with an adorable kiss as he wrapped his hand around her arm to swoop her in closer. It was a rare moment of PDA from the ultra-private couple, who prefers to keep their romantic heat far away from the tabloids.

The dynamic duo has done a stealthy job at avoiding the paparazzi, which seems to be a part of their long-term dating strategy. “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the source divulged to Us Weekly. Unlike her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, they prefer not to have every moment of their personal lives documented by the press.

Garner has been dating Miller on and off since 2018, but the latest part of their romantic timeline seems to be going strong. There’s been no rumors or hints of marriage between the two of them, but perhaps happily dating is where they want to be for now, especially when they look so blissfully in love.

