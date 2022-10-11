Serena Williams Dancing & Singing in a Bright Pink Bodycon Dress is the Epitome of Pure Joy

Serena Williams is having the time of her life after stepping away from tennis. The six-time US Open winner shared a video to Instagram on Monday of her singing and dancing during a friend’s bachelorette party.

Jamming to Selena’s “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” the former Tennis star showed some impressive moves – all while toasting marshmallows over a fire.

In the video, Williams is wearing a bright pink bodycon dress, some neon accessories and is wearing her hair in braids.

“Loving my baby bride to be so much,” she wrote in the caption. “So much I thought I was Selena for a moment and not Serena. I could never do her justice.”

This weekend, she continued showing off her retirement lifestyle in videos on her Instagram story, wowing in a neon orange swimsuit.

In one of the stories, she can be seen showing off her glam and slicked-back hair, with a smoldering look towards camera. Then, she sang and danced one again, this time to "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

Now that her tennis career is behind her, we hope she can continue to let loose and enjoy her free time.

