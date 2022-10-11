King Charles III Just Took Everyone By Surprise With an Early Coronation Date

King Charles III has an official date for his coronation ceremony, and it’s earlier than anticipated. Buckingham Palace announced that the historic event will happen on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, so mark those calendars now!

The originally speculated date was Friday, June 2, 2023, because it coincided with the day his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had her coronation in 1953. It would have been a fitting tribute to the Queen, but King Charles III wants to mark the beginning of a modern monarchy. That means that Queen Camilla will also be honored alongside her husband on the same day. “The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort,” The Royal Family account announced on Twitter.

While the palace confirmed that “further details will be announced in due course,” the message also noted a changing of the guard. “The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the official press statement added. Charles has been clear about his desire for wanting to slim down the royal ranks and keep a tighter budget — it’s just one way he wants to keep favor with the British public.

The next big question that likely will start circulating is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make the trip with their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, for the coronation. The family will probably show up to support Charles, but their roles will be minimal since they no long hold a senior position. However, their presence could be one more way to thaw family relations and honor the Queen’s legacy.

