Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Shared a Cheeky Underwear Shot in Edgy New Photos

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s new campaign is reminding everyone that she is truly a modern icon, no matter the look she’s rocking.
On Oct 8, Emhoff uploaded a series of photos from her newest campaign with Miu Miu. She started the caption by saying, “my butt and I for @thepopmag @miumiu special shot by @amytroostphotography.” She added, “this was a really fun and special one. @alexassil and I went to the same highschool and are now having a full circle moment 🤭.”
In the first photo, we see Emhoff looking stunning in a rustic, brown leather Miu Miu ensemble that’s honestly giving us Hunger Games-chic vibes. Next, we see a photo that definitely gives the word “cheeky” a new meaning because we see her tush in a small-fitting tartan daisy duke. Then, we end the post with a photo where we get a black and white snapshot of Emhoff rocking a rocker chic look of a white, fur-lined ensemble paired with fishnets and dark boots.
Along with being a show-stopping model and activist, Harris’ stepdaughter is known for selling ceramics, artwork, and knitted creations. She didn’t officially become a model until 2021 when she signed with IMG Models worldwide and has since appeared in print and runway shows alike.
Emhoff has quickly become a modern-day fashion icon, and when asked when she feels her most “iconic,” she told Harper’s Bazaar: “These days, I think it’s harder to feel iconic. I think just with the state of everything, there are less moments where I’m like, wow, I’m doing something iconic, or I’m being the most iconic.”
She added, “But I felt really iconic when I was a kid. I really had a lot of confidence, and I would do things that just felt like I’m the boss b-tch of this world. I think whenever I try to feel iconic, I think back to little Ella and what would she do?”
Before you go, click here to see Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s big blended family.
Leave a Comment