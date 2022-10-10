Denise Richards Shared the Steamiest Pool Photo & It’s a Nod to Her Most NSFW Movie

Before she launched her OnlyFans, Denise Richards was one of the biggest sex symbols in modern times — and nothing has changed. Between her sizzling lingerie photos to peekabo snapshots on her Instagram story, Richards always knows how make people do a double take.

On October 8, Richards shared a new photoshoot for her OnlyFans that’s inspired by her iconic film Wild Things. She uploaded it with the caption, “pool vibes tonight💙 #tgif.”

In the photo, we see Richards looking stunning as she’s pushing her hair back in a sultry way, much like the poster from Wild Things. Wild Things is a 1998 thriller starring her, Neve Campbell, Kevin Bacon, and Matt Dillon. Safe to say, things go crazy in the noir, NSFW flick.

After her eldest daughter Sami Sheen announced her OnlyFans page, Richards soon followed in the new business venture. She told Page Six how much she supports her daughter’s decision, saying, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Richards told Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that her husband Aaron Phypers helps out with the photos. She said, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?'”