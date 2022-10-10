Michelle Branch Spotted Kissing Estranged Husband Patrick Carney After Infidelity Claims

Michelle Branch is holding true to her word that she and her husband Patrick Carney are working things out. She posted a black-and-white image of her formerly estranged husband leaning in to kiss her on Instagram, letting her followers know that things were back on track.

What the 39-year-old singer didn’t want was input from anyone about her complicated marriage, so she made sure to turn the comments off. (See the photo HERE.) There are quite a few reasons why fans might have something negative to say about Branch’s relationship with the Black Keys musician. In early August, she announced her separation from Carney after accusing him of cheating on her in a now-deleted tweet. That announcement was followed later that day by a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against her for allegedly hitting him (the charges have since been dropped).

By mid-September, the “Goodbye to You” singer suspended the divorce for six months while they worked on reconciling. Given her Instagram snapshots and the major PDA photos captured by TMZ on Sunday night, things are going quite well for the musical duo. They have been married for three years and are the parents of two young children together, four-year-old son Rhys, and daughter Willie, eight months, in addition to her 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.

Branch does have some regrets about taking their marital problems to social media. “I definitely shouldn’t have taken to Twitter to say anything,” she said to People. “Here I am saying, ‘Please respect our privacy,’ but I’m the one who said it to the world.” That’s probably why she shut off any conversations about her relationship with Carney on Instagram — Branch wants everyone to know they are doing OK, but they don’t need any further advice.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.