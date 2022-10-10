Prince Harry Is Reportedly Working on a Last-Minute Memoir Chapter & It Could Finally Put an End to All the Feud Speculation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot on their plates over the next six months. They are gearing up for their Netflix docuseries debut, reportedly premiering in December, and Harry is possibly making last-minute edits on his memoir, which will be published in 2023.

Royal expert Jeffrey Archer, author of Next in Line , told the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden that Harry is writing one more chapter before the book goes to print. The epilogue will be about Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and her funeral. He shared the speculation with the UK media outlet, “I’m very sad. I fear for the book. I know they’re writing the chapter on the funeral, so I suppose that’s what the book will end on.” He believes that the Duke of Sussex’s additional words will only fuel the royal family feud even more. “They paid him a lot of money — something like £20 million ($22.1 million),” he added. “You want to calm it down if you’re paid £20 million?”

While Archer made some sensational claims, The Telegraph‘s sources are noting that Harry’s memoir needed more practical edits, even as he discusses the loss of the Queen. “The Harry memoir will follow, probably next year, and likely subject to edits to make it make sense after the queen’s death, even down to the basics of clarifying the tenses,” an insider added. This clarification makes much more sense — yes, the funeral needs to be addressed, but it probably won’t be the bombshell memoir that the royal author is predicting.

That doesn’t mean the UK press won’t pile on the heat on the Sussexes, they continue to criticize anything they do (and ignore the very obvious problem). Yet Harry and Meghan are pressing forward with their work, hoping to make a significant mark on their world via their philanthropy outside of the palace walls.

