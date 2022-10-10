Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott’s Rare Date Photos Prove They’re Ready for the Spooky Season

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen adorable lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott PDA-up our Instagram timelines. We love seeing these two do the cutest events together, always smiling and leaving sweet messages under the photos. As we said, it’s been a minute, and we’ve been (im)patiently waiting for an update from these two, and on Oct 9, Deschanel answered our prayers.

On her Instagram story, the New Girl alum uploaded a bunch of photos of her and Scott’s latest outing, uploading a super cute one of them cozying up together. See the photo below:

Zooey Deschanel IG Story.

In the photo, we see the two dressed up in peak autumn attire, warm tones, and jeans-clad. They’re standing next to a sign for the immersive Halloween experience called Nights Of The Jack (@nightofthejack on Instagram), that’s located in Calabasas, CA — and it looks so freaking cool! Safe to say, these two not only had a spooky (and super awesome) date night, but these two are so ready for Halloween.

Any guesses on who they’ll dress up as? We’re dying to find out.

Scott and Deschanel met back in Aug. 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and started dating the following year in 2020. Since then, they’ve been traveling the world, gushing about each other in interviews, and renovating their dream home together.

In a previous interview, Deschanel said she’s so happy to put her and Scott’s relationship on display. She said, “I’m like, ‘He’s so nice, kind, funny, and smart, why wouldn’t I want to tell everybody?’” Related story Christina Ricci & Her Husband Mark Hampton Look Like They're on Cloud 9 While Celebrating Their First Year of Marriage

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

