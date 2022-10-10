Prince Harry Reportedly Believes Netflix Docuseries Is About ‘Setting Himself Free’ From Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries has been the source of much speculation, but insiders are finally clearing up some of the rumors. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly hoping the December release lets his critics know what he and his wife are up to outside of the royal family — and why their choice to leave was the right one for them.

A source noted to The Telegraph that the “multi-episode” documentary will “explain a lot about the decisions they’ve had to make and how they’ve ended up here.” The couple hopes that it will quiet the naysayers because the show “is about where they’ve come from, what they’ve been through, and where they are” now. The Sussexes reportedly kept much of their story to themselves (outside of a few revealing interviews) out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Now that she has passed away, they feel free to establish themselves outside of the royal family.

“This is Harry being able to — for the first time — talk about his own life. His family are obviously part of his story, but it’s less an exercise in record-setting (than) a means of setting himself free. And then he can move on.” The inside source also thinks people should calm down when it comes to any reported editing on the show — it’s Hollywood business as usual. “There are always edits being made, but that’s how it works—people give notes, sometimes things are changed if there’s time before a deadline,” they added.

So while the royal family moves forward with King Charles III on the throne, Harry and Meghan are likely going to put more muscle into their career path. Their vision is much different than their former senior royal roles, which only brought stress and unhappiness into their lives.

