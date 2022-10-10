Christina Ricci & Her Husband Mark Hampton Look Like They’re on Cloud 9 While Celebrating Their First Year of Marriage

Remember when everyone was freaking out about Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton secretly eloping in 2021? Well, it’s officially been a year since that happened and we’re seriously wondering where the time has gone.

On Oct 9, Ricci reminded us that a year has already flown by with a touching photo of her and her husband Hampton at the 2022 Emmys, with the super-sweet caption, “Happy Anniversary, my ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @markhamptonhair !!! 🎉🥂🍾 What a joy it is to be your wife ♥️.”

In the throwback photo, we see the Yellowjackets and Hampton cozying up together and grinning from ear to ear. We swear these two are always smiling when they’re together (and we love that for them!) Whether it be at home or on the red carpet, it’s clear they were made for one another.

Despite being one of the cutest A-list couples, there’s not much known about how these two met, but we do know that they shortly after calling it quits with her ex-husband James Heerdegen. Ricci and Hampton started dating, appearing on each other’s Instagrams here and there until they broke the news that they were expecting a child together on Aug 2021.

Only two months after that, they also announced they had eloped! And it’s been all smiles and sleep training their daughter Cleo since.

“I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I’m in now,” Ricci said to Anna Faris on her podcast called Unqualified. Related story Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott's Rare Date Photos Prove They’re Ready for the Spooky Season

The Wednesday star added, “I think a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for.”

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

