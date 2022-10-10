Madonna Might Have Casually Come Out As Gay Amid Rumors of Romance With OnlyFans Creator

Madonna appears to have dropped some news about her sexual identity on TikTok on Sunday — just as rumors heat up about her and Dominican rapper Tokischa. The Material Girl seems to have casually revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The clip shows Madonna with pink hair holding a pair of hot-pink underwear while the overlaying text, notes, “If I miss, I’m gay.” She then tosses her panties, which go sailing through the air and completely miss the wastebasket. She then flings her hand up above her like it’s no big deal. So… this might be her coming-out moment? Madonna has long teased possibly being bisexual — going back to her early career in the 1980s — but she’s never addressed it with her fans. She’s also been a longtime LGBTQ+ ally, so her followers warmly received the news.

“We are witnessing herstory,” wrote one TikTok account. Another added, “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her.” A user also chimed in, “Madonna has been bi for years don’t act surprised besides I gotta say she is living her lifeee!! Yessss.” The video might coincide with the 64-year-old star letting everyone know that her rumored romance with Tokischa is getting serious.

The couple was spotted at a Pride event in June, and they were kissing in their front row seats at New York Fashion Week in September. The OnlyFans creator also appears with Madonna in her 2022 “Hung Up on Tokischa” remix video — and their moments together are quite steamy. So all eyes are now on the dynamic duo as they continue to softly launch their love into the spotlight.

