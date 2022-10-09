British Royal Family’s Official New Post About Camilla, Queen Consort, Reminds Critics What Queen Elizabeth II Wanted For Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been around a month since Camilla was given the title of Queen Consort, and like most big changes in the British Royal Family, there have been critics. However, as the family stated, they’re not going anywhere; they’re standing firm on the title changes — and their new Instagram story proves that.

So when you go on their official Instagram @theroyalfamily, you see they added a new permanent slideshow from their recent Instagram story titled “The Queen Consort.” This slideshow details everything about Camilla, like the basics, such as her roles as Queen Consort, her birth, and her and King Charles III’s marriage. However, it also goes in-depth on how she became patron or president of over 100 charities ranging in fighting against domestic violence, spreading literacy, and animal welfare to name a few. It then goes in-depth on her seriously extensive and impressive charity work over the years, along with her military appointments.

But the slide that caught our eye was the last one: a photo of her and the late Queen Elizabeth II smiling and holding flowers together. And there’s a quote from Elizabeth before she passed, saying, “It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service.”

Many believe this felt like a subtle clapback at critics, showing that the late Queen wanted her where she is now and that she’s not going anywhere.

You can see the entire slideshow HERE.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era. Related story Prince Andrew's Bad Behavior Might Have Stemmed From Having The Queen's 'Intense Affection'

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil by Tina Brown

Image: Crown Crown.

'The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil' by Tina Brown $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

