Paris Jackson Proves She’s a Fashion Chameleon in This Silk Brown Mini-Dress That Shows Off Her Long Legs

Paris Jackson once again proves she can rock any look she wants to, especially during a red-carpet event. The actress and songstress arrived at the 32nd Annual EMA Awards Gala in a mini-dress, a show-stopping look that once again shakes up her usual aesthetic. It looked like she had the time of her life, and she knew how gorgeous she looked on the red carpet.

On Oct 8, Jackson arrived in style at the EMA Awards Gala, wowing everyone with her look. You can see the photos below:

Jackson wowed in a layered brown silk dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired it with delicate gold accessories like circular earrings and white gold strappy heels. The Lighthouse singer also wore her hair up in a loose bun, letting her bangs and baby hairs peek through, along with rocking a natural makeup look. She looks so gorgeous on the red carpet, showing off her confident spirit and mile-long legs.

The Environmental Media Association Award Show and Gala “honors the efforts of individuals and organizations within filmed entertainment to increase public awareness of environmental issues,” per their website. This year, they honored Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird and Nikki Reed, along with honoring productions of Don’t Look Up, Abbott Elementary, Yellowstone, and The Problem with Jon Stewart for following green practices on set.

Many stars arrived at the gala, like Bill Nye the Science Guy, Wendie Malick, Malin Akerman, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Bass, and more. Jackson herself was seen with filmmaker Eli Roth, Nye, and her good friend Emile Hirsch.

Now back to Jackson's looks, she previously told LVR about her personal style, saying she's more eclectic than most. She said, "I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies, and Nineties."

