JoJo Siwa Reveals Jenna Dewan Played a Huge Part in Her LGBTQ Journey 

Delilah Gray
JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan Plus Icon
JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan Michael Buckner for Variety, Michael Buckner for Variety.
When JoJo Siwa came out as a lesbian to her millions of fans, everyone fell even more in love with her and her bravery. She’s been open about everything, from her relationships to which celebrities she’s met are the nicest. And her newest TikTok gives another piece of information, specifically on how she found out she was gay.

On Oct 5, Siwa uploaded a video to her TikTok titled “My gay awakening story time,” and in it, she credited Jenna Dewan for making her realize she was gay. Siwa said, “Jenna Dewan went on Lip Synch Battle, She did a really great Magic Mike number,” referencing Dewan’s performance of “Pony” on an episode of Lip Sync Battle. “I pretty much watched it every day/ Little me, she didn’t know she was gay.”

She also credited her first date with a man going so poorly, making her realize she wasn’t attracted to men, along with loving Demi Lovato’s song “Cool for the Summer.”

A lot of people in her comment section agreed with her sentiment about Dewan being a part of people’s gay awakenings. One fan wrote, “Jenna Dewan did that for everyone 😂” and another added, “straight or not.. That Jenna video is 🔥😅.”

Dewan quickly reacted to the video, stitching it with her own reaction (and she looked so happy in it!) She uploaded that reaction video to her Instagram with the caption, “Aw Jojo….! I have never been more honored 😘😘😘🌈🌈🌈.”

We adore this interaction between the two, and we’re secretly hoping we can get a remix on that iconic Lip Synch Battle with these two in it!

Leave a Comment

