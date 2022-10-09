Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Reminds Everyone They’re Always Dressed to Impress

In case you forgot, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are one of the cutest A-list couples out there. Between the PDA and adorable Instagram pics, we can’t get enough of these two. However, despite being two huge names in Hollywood, they keep things quite low-key, rarely making huge red-carpet appearances.

However, on Oct 8, the two decided to go out together for the 2022 CHLA (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles) Gala, and they looked stunning! See the photos here:

While Biel and Timberlake usually keep their own styles on the red carpet, with both of them showing off their bold tastes, they shook things up a bit. That’s right, they ended up matching in a way for this red-carpet event, and we love how it came out.

Biel looked gorgeous in a tiered black dress from Giambattista Valli’s FW22 Couture line. The dress has tiers of bows, followed by another tier of fluffy feathers in between. The floor-lengthened gown has crystals encrusted all around the edges, leaving Biel to show off her toned arms. The Candy star also wore her hair up in a loose bun, with her blonde hair peeking through on the side.

Now, Timberlake also came dressed to impress in a black velvet suit that matches the monochromatic color scheme his wife is rocking as well.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the 2022 CHLA Gala is an event that "honors courageous children and the exceptional physicians, researchers, and caregivers," per their website. Many other stars came to the event, like Garcelle Beauvais, Chris Pine, Matt Le Blanc, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

Pine and his father Robert were the hosts, with Timberlake being the star performer of the event. During the event, the gala honored Panda Express and Kristin and Jeffrey Worthe with the esteemed Courage to Care Award.

An amazing cause and stunning red-carpet fashion? What more could you as for?

Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007, later getting engaged in Dec 2011 and marrying less than a year later in Oct 2012. They have two sons together named Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

