Serena Williams’ Energized Videos of Her Dancing in an Orange Swimsuit Shows She’s Living Her Best Life After Retirement 

In case there was any doubt, Serena Williams is living her absolute best life after retiring. The tennis legend wants everyone to know she’s doing just fine, dancing and singing off the coast of an island. Truly, behavior doesn’t get any more iconic than that. On top of all of that, she’s stunning everyone in a vibrant orange swimsuit.

On Oct 8, Williams uploaded two videos of herself on her Instagram story, wowing in that orange swimsuit. While we don’t have the videos, here are some snippets from the videos below:

Serena Williams IG story.

Serena Williams IG story.

In the first video, we see Williams looking like a confident goddess as she’s feeling herself in her slicked-back hair, vibrant orange swimsuit, and matching cover-up. She’s smoldering to the camera, and reminding everyone how gorgeous and powerful she is.

Then, we see her singing and dancing happily to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. She’s smiling from ear to ear as she’s jamming along, rocking the curve-hugging swimsuit!

We couldn’t get enough of these contagiously-good-vibed videos, and we hope we see more of her having fun now that she’s retired.

Along with being a pillar for strong women, reminding people they can accomplish and fight for their dreams, Williams is all about finding self-confidence as well. She previously told Sports Illustrated, “I want to come away with the fact that it’s okay to be comfortable in your body… And I’m strong – it’s okay to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable and to be all those things. I really want to have that influence for people out there that. You know, that has my body type and just be like, ‘You know what? I look good too. I want to feel good.’” Related story Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Just Made Tampons the Hottest New Toy

Before you go, click here to see all of Serena Williams’ epic grand slam championship wins!

