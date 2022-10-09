Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors

Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.

The supermodel has only a couple of tattoos, with a star on her wrist and a crescent moon on her ankle, but they seem wildly important to her. But amid these rumors, it seems she drastically changed one — leaving fans to wonder, “What the heck is going on?!”

In photos obtained by Page Six, Bündchen is seen out and about in Miami, wearing a very casual outfit that shows off her two tattoos. But fans noticed something — where the heck is the crescent moon? Bündchen originally had a tattoo of a crescent moon surrounded by three stars, but now, it looks like a tree woman with several branches around the stars.

Now, she got this tattoo before she started dating Tom Brady back in 2006, but covering up a tattoo is a pretty big thing. It shows you’ve grown, and possibly grown out of some things. Even fans believe it has a symbolic meaning related to her divorce, with one person tweeting, “she’s outta there!!!”

While no one knows the exact meaning of her new cover-up tattoo, it’s safe to say two things: it looks super cool, and it may indicate something bigger going on.

In case you missed it, Bündchen and her husband of 13 years Tom Brady have been rumored to be on the brink of divorce. Between both of them obtaining divorce lawyers to Bündchen seen out without her wedding ring, it seems the two may be ending things soon. Related story Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Might Have Been Hiding Marital Issues for a Decade

