Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Is Planning an Adorable Halloween Bonding Activity for Kate’s Children

Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone is getting ready. From the Target decor we keep buying on every trip to the adorable films, our Halloween traditions are back in full swing! Our kids are just as excited, and it seems even the British royal family is super psyched as well!

Kate Middleton’s mom Carole Middleton loves hanging out with her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And per her newest Instagram post on Oct 6, it seems she’s ready to start some Halloween traditions with them as well!

The post says, “Carole says ‘Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating! I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.’”

We’re patiently waiting for that spooky snapshot to pop up on our timeline with Kate’s children, and her sister Pippa’s three children named Arthur, Grace Matthews, and Rose Matthews. Seriously though, we love that the Middletons are adding a touch of normalcy and holiday spirit every year, it must be a fairytale every time for the kids!

Kate and Prince William share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

