Dane Cook Is Planning To Address His & His Fiancée’s 27-Year Age Gap — But On One Super Controversial Condition

In case you missed it, comedian Dane Cook and his fiancée Kelsi Taylor were all over the news a while ago for their relationship, specifically their 27-year age gap and the fact that the math doesn’t seem to add up when the two started dating. Now the two have been continuing their lives and planning their wedding like nothing happened, but Cook recently said he’ll be addressing everyone’s comments — but only on his upcoming special.

That’s right; Cook intends to use the controversy and his relationship as material in his upcoming comedy special, Dane Cook: Above It All. He told E! Online, “We have a bit of an age difference, so it’s in the show, it’s in the show. If we can’t laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed.” (No one’s laughing, though, it’s just concerning.)

He also told E! that he started preparing jokes for their wedding as well. “I was just trying some material out on her the other day where I was like, ‘Hey, I think I have maybe my first what it’s like to be married joke.’ So, she got the exclusive. We tried it out and she said, ‘I approve of that. That’s a good one.'”

Safe to say, no one is here for this, especially since Cook plans on making jokes about allegedly grooming Taylor. Listen: grooming isn’t funny, and we’re honestly growing more concerned about that he thinks it is funny (and plans to profit off of it!)

So the two got engaged this past summer after dating for five years. Y’know when she was 18, and he was 45. And a lot of fans think they started dating even earlier when he hosted a game night at his house when she was younger than 18. While age gaps are fine (lots of happy, healthy couples have huge age gaps!), the timing is just making everyone feel icky.