Paris Jackson’s Newest Acting Gig Entails Her Getting Cozy With This Fellow Singer

Seriously, what can’t Paris Jackson do? She sings, she rocks the red carpet, and she can act?! She’s truly a triple threat in her own way, and we love seeing the money moves she continually makes throughout her career. From her new EP to working on American Horror Story, Jackson has her eyes set on ruling the entertainment world. As we know, she’s starred in her own music videos before, but now she’s starring alongside another edgy artist in their music video — and we’re obsessed.

On Oct 7, Jackson uploaded a snippet from Willow Smith‘s newest music video for her hit song “ur a stranger,” and we see the two cozying up during the heartbreak anthem. Jackson uploaded the video with the caption, “new @willowsmith record out now !!”

In the video, we see Smith singing the powerful and raw song, showing the lows of heartbreak, mixed with memories of her and Jackson playing a couple, kissing and cuddling. Smith commented under Jackson’s post, “fav music video dream girl 😍.” If you want to see the whole video (and binge it a few times like us), the video is available on YouTube:

While they had a brief few moments on screen together, we loved their chemistry (and to be honest, we hope they do this again!) And we love that these two edgy artists collaborated in some way; maybe Smith will appear in one of Jackson’s upcoming music videos? We’ll just have to wait and see!

Now, Smith and Jackson go way back, with them talking publicly on an episode of Smith’s show Red Table Talk in 2021 about growing up in the spotlight and healing. She talked about how she was able to experience self-love “for the first time in [her] entire life,” adding, “Once I finished, I saw myself, which was wild, and recognized myself for the first time in like 10 years… It took a really long time to get to that point.”