Kanye West’s First Tweet In 2 Years Reminds Fans He Has One End Goal in Mind

If there’s one thing to call Kanye West, it’s controversial. Nearly every time he does something in public, a crowd goes straight to defending him, with others calling him out for his actions. Call it what you will, but the man knows how to stay in the public eye (much like his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian!) Most recently, he angered a lot of people while wearing a shirt that said “White Lives Matter” to a Paris Fashion Week show. But his newest stint proves he still has one goal in mind: becoming president.

After nearly two years without tweeting, West uploaded a photo that has everyone speculating if he’s trolling or not. On the night of Oct 7, he tweeted a photo of a dad cap with the year “2024” on it, reminding fans he still wants to be U.S. President, come the 2024 election.

After his long-awaited return to Twitter, it’s safe to say people are extremely divided over this prospect. One person tweeted that they know chaos is afoot, saying, “Kanye is back on Twitter 😭😂. It’s about to be wild.” Another person tweeted, “You will lose the election again. Your wife left you.” And finally, one person tweeted, “MY.PRESIDENT.”

A lot of people believe this is true, considering his last tweet before the hiatus was a photo of himself with the caption, “KANYE 2024.”

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the Yeezy fashion designer said he “will eventually be” president one day (and that he wants Elon Musk by his side?!) “But if I was in office right now, I’d be calling Elon every day,” he said. “I’d have him sleeping in the White House. I’d say, ‘How do we use our platform as the most influential company — that’s a Freudian slip — the most influential country in the world to show the rest of the world how to live a simplified life?”

