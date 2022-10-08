Janet & Paris Jackson’s Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event.

The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection.

The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of a gray blazer and matching tie, a white button-up blouse, and baggy black trousers tucked into black laced-up boots.

The younger Jackson wore a sexy and edgy look, per her usual style, which included a nude slip dress with sheer lace detailing, towering saddle brown suede boots, oversized round sunglasses, and an assortment of bohemian-style jewelry.

Paris Jackson isn't interested in body-policing – like, at all. https://t.co/1wXmQ4O5HB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 7, 2022

The Jackson family is notoriously private, especially since Michael Jackson‘s controversial death, but a source told HollywoodLife this year that Janet and her nieces and nephews are super tight.

“Janet still has a wonderful relationship with all of the kids and is constantly in touch with them all,” the insider said. “She has hung out with them around Halloween at her mother’s house in Encino and she is still in their life as any good aunt would be. Janet even wants to help Paris with her music career if she wanted any help.” Related story Julia Roberts Reminded Us Why She's America's Sweetheart in Rare Playful Dancing Video

