Julia Roberts Reminded Us Why She’s America’s Sweetheart in Rare Playful Dancing Video

In a very rare Instagram post, Julia Roberts is capturing our hearts all over again with her playful personality and positive outlook on life.

Dancing in a totally carefree, wholesome fashion along to upbeat music in a Chopard x Julia Roberts jewelry campaign, the iconic actress shared her best moves and her top three tips on living a happy life.

“Happiness Tip Number 1: To be kind to others,” she says. “Number 2: Surround yourself with loving, kind, compassionate people,” the Pretty Woman star advises. “And 3… Kissing, followed by dancing as a close second.”

In the video, the Hollywood icon authentically shares, “I’m… really happy right now. It’s been such a beautiful day, and I have felt… such a really great sense of kinship that I hadn’t expected today, so I am super happy.”

The Academy Award-winning actress truly does seem to be happier than ever, saying in a CBS Sunday Morning interview, “It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.”

As for what her other dreams are, Roberts said, "The life that I've built with my husband, [cinematographer Danny Moder]. The life that we've built with our children, [Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry]. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

We love that Roberts seems to have mastered a perfect work-life balance for herself and her family — quite a feat in the ever-demanding industry that is film and fame. If her happiness tips are part of what helped her get to such a content place in life, we’ll be following them on the daily from here on out.

