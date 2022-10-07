The Only Kim Kardashian Fashion Discourse We Should Be Having is About Her in This Jaw-Dropping Glitter Corset Dress

Amid Kanye West‘s incessant disses of her latest fashion choices, Kim Kardashian is remaining wholly unbothered by her ex-husband’s unsolicited comments and current media spiral by sharing even more photos of her glittering Milan Fashion Week corset gown.

Kim posted a photo dump, captioned “after party,” of her looking breathtaking in the skin-tight Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore a few weeks ago in Italy. The eldest Kardashian sibling shared numerous photos of her Italian evening, the first of which is a full-body snap of her sparkling ensemble at an angle that accentuates her curves.

Another snap showed Kim walking hand-in-hand with D&G designer Stefano Gabbana, with the fashion house’s other namesake designer, Dominic Dolce, at her opposite side. The following photo showed Kim’s posse, which included Dolce, Gabbana, sister Khloé Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, family friend Stephanie Shepherd, and a few other people enjoying an opulent dinner while looking giddy and very fashion-forward.

The next photo showed off Kim and her girl gang, with Kim of course front and center in her glittering gown, followed by another snap of her form-fitting outfit, this one a bit closer cropped for a better look at her darling tiny purse and matching silver jewelry.

The following snap shows Kim, Khloé, and reality TV star Natalie Halcro walking down the hall of an opulent building, photographers walking backward in front of the women to catch their nonchalant glamour in action. One of Kim’s dress straps has fallen off her shoulder, but she looks positively unbothered by it.

The second to last photo is a banger, showing Kim flanked by supermodels Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova at a cocktail table at the Dolce & Gabbana after-party. And finally, the closing shot shows Kim getting in a blacked-out SUV, blowing a kiss to the camera — and perhaps to West and his hateful comments. She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment, despite what her ex-husband is loudly shouting into the void of the internet. Related story Julia Roberts Reminded Us Why She's America's Sweetheart in Rare Playful Dancing Video

