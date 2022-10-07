Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Might Have Been Hiding Marital Issues for a Decade

Things aren’t looking so great for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s marriage right now. With both of them hiring divorce attorneys and getting their business affairs in order, where did things go wrong? Well, sources are now revealing that the couple’s marital conflicts are not a new thing at all.

Their marriage issues have reportedly “been going on forever,” an insider told People. The couple’s problems “are 10 years old,” so “this is nothing new to either of them.” Well, Brady and Bündchen certainly played the social media game well, portraying themselves as a tightly bonded couple. It’s a reminder to not believe everything you see on Instagram if this long-term strife news is accurate.

The division of real estate property will be a major decision between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen should the couple go their separate ways. https://t.co/o1w4r7ctHu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 6, 2022

The source, who is apparently close to the supermodel, is also sharing that the end of the marriage is near. While “Gisele is doing fine,” the 42-year-old fashion icon “is getting her stuff in order” to prepare for an official split. “They are both over [fighting for their marriage] and it’s happening now so they can do their own thing and move on,” they added. The insider also indicated why they stuck it out for so long despite their differences, noting, “They know together they are worth more.“

The divorce is also Bündchen’s idea, according to someone in Brady’s camp. “She is the one steering the divorce,” they said. “She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.” It seems that the supermodel has just had enough of her life being on the back burner while the athlete has made the NFL his priority — and his decision to unretire feels like it was the catalyst for their final split.

