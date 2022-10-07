Mila Kunis Shared a Candid Explanation For Why She Didn’t Give Will Smith a Standing Ovation After That Slap

It’s seven months later and we are still talking about the slap heard around the world from the Oscars in March. Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s joke has been dissected a million times over, but perhaps you haven’t heard Mila Kunis’ refreshing take on the situation.

After Smith was announced as the Best Actor winner, a majority of the audience rose to give him a standing ovation. It was a baffling reaction given the fact that he has just assaulted another man onstage. However, Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher stayed firmly planted in their seats at the Dolby Theatre, and she is now revealing why.

“The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead,” she shared with Magazine C, “We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself.” The couple made that decision for their two children, daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, because they knew that one day, they would see their parents’ reaction to the divisive situation. The 39-year-old actress also discussed why she wished other celebrities reacted in a similar manner.

“Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up,” Kunis explained. “I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s insane to me.” It’s almost shocking (and shouldn’t be) that the Luckiest Girl Alive star is calling out other A-listers for giving Smith an adulatory moment he didn’t deserve.

We have a feeling if more celebs thought the way Kunis and Kutcher did, there probably wouldn’t be as many people complaining about Hollywood. The couple did the right thing in a situation that the Oscars are still trying to recover from.