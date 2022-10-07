Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Pile on the PDA During Musical Date Night

It was date night on Wednesday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they headed out to the Santa Barbara Bowl near their Montecito home. They enjoyed the VIP treatment at Jack Johnson’s concert, and of course, they packed on the PDA.

The couple, whose love language has to be touch (right??!!), appear to be big fans of the musician because they were singing and dancing to all of his songs, according to TMZ (See the photos HERE). Harry kept his wife close to him as he wrapped his arms around her waist during the musical event as they chatted with the other guests in the box seats. The consistent affection between the Sussexes is no surprise since the loving couple has always engaged in hand-holding or gentle caresses in public going back to their dating days.



Harry and Meghan have been slowly returning to the public eye after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. They returned to their two children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, who stayed in California with her mother, Doria Ragland. Their first order of business upon their homecoming was to quietly switch from their PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, to an in-house communications manager. This is likely a very strategic move with their upcoming Netflix show and Harry’s memoir.

The critics will always have something to say about the Sussexes’ marriage, but even in their private time, they are a very united front. That PDA speaks volumes about their close bond.

