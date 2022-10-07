Jessica Simpson Embraces Her Athletic Figure in Shapely Bodysuit From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson is showing off the hard work she’s put into her exercise regimen by flaunting her athletic physique. The 42-year-old mom of three also decided to take a bit of fashion inspo from Kim Kardashian by donning one of her SKIMS bodysuit designs.

Wearing a chocolate-brown catsuit, Simpson enjoyed a night out with her stylist Natalie Saidi on Wednesday night. She gave the monochromatic outfit a splash of color by pairing it with a chunky turquoise necklace, a black vest, and black platform boots. She also added a silver statement belt that drew attention to her toned waist. Simpson’s hair was in stylishly messy waves, and she added red lipstick to complete the fabulous ensemble.

It should come as no surprise that the fashion designer is supporting another celebrity in the industry — their daughters are BFFs. Simpson’s daughter, Maxwell, 10, not only goes to school with Kim’s daughter, North, 9, but Eric Johnson, the singer’s husband, coaches the girls’ basketball team. Simpson has nothing but praise for the Kardashians, whom she admires for staying in the reality show game for so long.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” the former Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica star told Us Weekly. “I could only last three seasons (on reality television), but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.” Even though she wasn’t cut out for reality TV, Simpson should give herself a little more credit since she’s been at the top of her game for over a decade with her impressive lifestyle line.

