Paris Jackson’s Edgy Night Out Look Included a Red Lace Bra & Leather Mini

Paris Jackson is on top of her fashion game at the moment, and we’re absolutely living for it.

The model and actress was seen on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California on her way to a Lacoste event, and her edgy, monochromatic look was serving — see the photos HERE.

The American Horror Story alum donned a sheer red lacy bralette as her top, and she paired the strappy number with a matching red mini skirt. Jackson wore a burnt orange and burgundy trench coat, stylishly draped off her shoulders, and she tied a matching jacket around her hips overtop the skirt.

.@ParisJackson is showing off her confident spirit at Paris Fashion Week! https://t.co/oB5zlFECgp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 2, 2022

The 24-year-old carried a tiny leather knapsack in one hand, donned maroon socks under a pair of gorgeous red leather combat boots, and finished her look with a variety of bangles, rings, earrings, and necklaces.

Her hair and makeup added to her striking ensemble, as always. The style queen wore her tresses in an effortlessly chic messy bun and dolled up her eyes with a double-winged red liner. She also wore an orange-toned blush that defined her cheekbones and a sheer peachy gloss on her lips to tie the entire look together.

Jackson’s monochromatic number comes on the heels of her gorgeous Paris Fashion Week ensembles, which included a granny-chic distressed floral sweater dress and a sheer, edgy little black dress. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson is certainly carving a name for herself in the fashion industry with her eclectic style and fierce confidence, and we can’t wait to see what she’ll step out in next. Related story Constance Wu Reveals She Endured Sexual Harassment Out of Fear of Losing Her 'Fresh Off the Boat' Role

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity moms who went to Fashion Week in 2022:

