Helena Christensen Looks Effortlessly Confident in Nothing But a See-Through Black Bra & Garters

Helena Christensen is still living for her Coco de Mer lingerie shots, and rightfully so — she looks absolutely incredible and effortlessly confident in newly shared campaign images.

In a gorgeous photo posted to her Instagram, Christensen nearly bared it all in a jaw-dropping four-piece set. She stood in superhero pose, legs shoulder-width apart, hands powerfully planted on her hips, posture straight and strong, while wearing a lacy black bra, a sheer black thong, a slim black garter belt, and sheer black thigh-high stockings. She completed the look with a classy pair of black pumps, a bold red lip, and a slicked-back bun.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to hype up the 53-year-old supermodel, writing, “Hard to believe [she’s] more impressive [now] than 30 years ago,” “Once amazing always amazing,” and “Stunning as always Helena.”

Christensen previously shared other campaign shots and behind-the-scenes moments in another Instagram post, in which she also noted how much the collaboration with Coco de Mer meant to her. She wrote in her caption, “This is my second campaign working with this inspiring team consisting entirely of cool women. We had a blast capturing these images from a female gaze perspective.”

Her first campaign with the lingerie company took place in June 2021, which she also shared on her Instagram. She gushed about the genuine connection she felt with Coco de Mer, writing, “I am really excited to join forces with @cocodemeruk, a brand powered by women for women.”

Whether her next model move is revealing more campaign images, slaying another runway, or joining her supermodel besties for a chic friend date, we'll be eagerly awaiting in the virtual front row.

