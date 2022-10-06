Elizabeth Hurley Shines in Hot-Pink Pantsuit That Flaunts Her Fit Physique

Elizabeth Hurley is pretty in pink! The 57-year-old actress continued her longtime Breast Cancer Awareness Month activism by lighting the Empire State Building pink in New York City this week.

She wore a hot-pink sequin pantsuit that was tailored to her athletic shape. With her hair in soft waves, she paired the look with a matching pink shirt under her blazer, pink gemstone-drop earrings, and a multi-colored clutch. Hurley shared some of her snapshots on Instagram in honor of the moving ceremony. “As the Global Ambassador of The Campaign, I am thrilled that we are continuing this beautiful, longstanding tradition that was started by Evelyn Lauder, and recognizes everyone touched by breast cancer,” she wrote in the caption.

Elizabeth Hurley Visits The Empire State Building in New York. ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA.

Hurley lost her grandmother to the disease, so that’s why she proudly fights on for funding for research and hopefully, a cure. “Back then… there was no pink ribbon or awareness month. My grandmother didn’t go to the doctor because she was scared and embarrassed, so it was quite progressed,” she said on the UK’s Loose Women show. “And even then, no one talked about it, we didn’t talk to doctors, there was no support groups, we didn’t know what was going on.”

The Royals star has been an Estée Lauder ambassador for 27 years, so she hopes that she’s made a difference in getting women to prioritize their breast health. It’s “still a life-threatening disease for many women but times have changed, we talk about it now,” she noted. “I won’t give up [with the campaign] until we are out of business – which will be when women stop dying.”

