Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Massive Real Estate Portfolio Might Be a Hot Topic in Their Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen definitely aren’t seeing eye-to-eye right now, and with both of them retaining divorce lawyers — it could mean the end of the high-powered couple. While they likely had a prenuptial agreement in place ahead of their wedding, there is one major asset that could be a hot topic if they decide to officially split: their real estate portfolio.

They currently own four significant pieces of property in New York City, Miami, Costa Rica, and Montana, which might be a sticking point when it comes to who claims ownership if they divorce. In 2020, they purchased a $17 million mansion on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami, aka “Billionaire’s Bunker.” They count Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as neighbors, and this is likely where Bündchen has been staying while Brady practices with his team in Tampa.

After selling their $40 million New York City apartment in 2020, the couple still maintains a small unit in the Tribeca neighborhood for when they have business in town. They also have a vacation home at the very chic Yellowstone Resort in Montana, where the über-rich love to holiday, including Bill Gates, and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. But there’s one spot that the couple both loves because it holds a special place in their heart: their Costa Rican retreat.

Not only did the athlete and the supermodel renew their vows here in 2009, but it’s also been a private getaway for their entire family, including their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his 15-year-old son Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. The couple has shared countless snapshots from their vacations at the beachside location. While the duo has not made a joint public statement about their marital troubles, there is a lot at stake if they do decide to divorce, especially when it comes to real estate.

