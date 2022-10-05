Gisele Bündchen Made a Subtle Public Statement Amid Tom Brady Divorce Speculation

Things are looking rockier than ever for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. On the very same day news broke of the couple hiring their own prospective divorce lawyers, Bündchen was spotted out with their children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — sans wedding ring.

The mom of two was seen toting her kids to a gym in Miami, looking casual in a white tank top and a pair of gray leggings. The most notable part of her outfit was that it didn’t include her wedding ring, which she was recently spotted without during her own gym outing earlier this week. While the prior incident was easy to excuse because many choose to exercise without any jewelry on, the most recent outing seems to carry more intentional weight.

Bündchen was seen wearing her ring while on a family vacation in Portofino, Italy in June, but a lot can change — and seems to have with her and Brady allegedly lawyering up. A source told Page Six, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Neither Brady nor Bündchen have confirmed or denied rumors about a potential divorce, but the latest news is just the most recent sign of many that the couple may be preparing to part ways.

Since Bündchen revealed in an interview with Elle that she had “concerns” about Brady coming out of his brief retirement to continue playing the “very violent sport,” their marital problems seem to have snowballed with Bündchen’s absence from Brady’s football games and living in separate residences.

Only time will tell what's next but, as of now, all signs aren't looking good for the couple.

