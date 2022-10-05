Elton John Purchased a Luxurious Treehouse in Lego-Shaped Glass Building & The Photos are Jaw-Dropping

Sir Elton John and his family are living the dream, in every sense of the term. Now it’s no secret that John is a big real estate buff, purchasing some lavish homes throughout the years. But his latest buy is truly a treasure. He is now the newest resident of King West’s upcoming King Toronto development, a LEGO-like building designed by architect Bjarke Ingels that’s making huge waves in the design world.

The unique home resembles a mountain of boxes, shrouded from wandering eyes due to the overwhelming greenery surrounding it. John’s home is a two-story, three-bedroom, three-bathroom “Treehouse” penthouse that is up in the millions price-wise (the lowest is starting at $1.3 million!) See the photos HERE.

The singer’s specific penthouse has 2,602 sq. ft of interior space and 597.2 sq. ft of terrace space, making it a paradise for him and his family. With custom bookshelves, a wine cellar, and a stunning curved sculptural staircase, this home is something out of a painting. Along with that, there’s an actual tree in their house to add to the sustainability the building prides itself on, and an inner courtyard and multiple terraces.

The building is expected to be completed by fall 2023, and John and Shawn Mendes have already bought their swoon-worthy properties.

Ever since 1974, John has been buying million-dollar estates around the world, from Britain to Los Angeles. Every time, he’s made the property his very own. And by “making it his own,” he means he stands by maximalism. He previously told Architectural Digest in an interview from 2000 about his philosophy. “And more is good,” he said. “A lot more is very good.”