Supermodel Carmen Dell’Orefice Proves Age is Just a Number While Looking Radiant at 91 in Nude Photoshoot

In case you forgot, age is just a number when it comes to beauty. Anyone can look amazing, breaking those outdated concepts that you peak in your twenties. Models, A-listers, and every day people show that you can look like a glowing goddess in your 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and even 90s. One of the first supermodels Carmen Dell’Orefice showed that you can be a radiant goddess at 91, and we’re obsessed with the photos.

Dell’Orefice and Vogue’s first black cover model Beverly Johnson graced the cover of New You magazine, sharing glowing, nude photos. You can see the stories and photos HERE.

Throughout the photos, we see the beauties posing and laughing together, wearing flowing white and black outfits. And in one show-stopping shot, we see Dell’Orefice looking radiant in her birthday suit, lounging under a bunch of white blankets. Truly, she looks like incredible!

When asked about how she felt being photographed in the nude at 91, she told New You, “Just like working with acclaimed photographer Fadil [Berisha], it’s their perception of what they see in you or me. We are there, a synergy starts to happen, and they bring it out. It’s where their mindset is. The photographer’s mindset is high, not in the gutter.”

She added, “It’s all projection. We’re all silent actresses, and that’s what it’s about.”

Dell'Orefice has been modeling since the 1940s, most notably posing for the cover of Vogue at only 15 back in 1947.

