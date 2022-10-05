Elvis & Priscilla Presley’s Storied Honeymoon Home Hit the Market for $5.65 Million — Peek Inside

Fans of midcentury modern home design, retro-futuristic architecture, and The King rejoice: Elvis and Priscilla Presley‘s Palm Springs honeymoon home is for sale for a modest $5.65 million, according to Architectural Digest.

Known as the “House of Tomorrow,” the 4,695-square-foot home was designed by Modernist architect William Krisel in 1960. Extremely futuristic for the time period, Look Magazine, per AD, described the house as a “pleasure dome that proves California has only begun to show how luxurious things can be on this planet” in 1962.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom abode features an incredibly unique facade comprised of four circular sections housed under a dramatically sloping roof for an eye-catching structure that looks like something out of The Jetsons brought to life.

Most recently purchased in 2020 for $2.6 million, the owners performed extensive renovations within the home while maintaining the integrity of its original character — so much so that the home earned a historic site designation.

The house’s curved walls are lined with exposed rock and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, some of which open to lead to a pentagon-shaped pool and sweeping pool deck. A futuristic fireplace sits at the center of the living room, with a beaker-shaped white fireplace hood hanging over a floating hearth that sits atop a raised platform.

The kitchen features a matching range hood over a circular island that houses multiple gas burners in a semi-circle layout. Unlike the rest of the house, the kitchen is lined with light-colored wood paneling that adds a gorgeous warmth to the home's aesthetic.

The second level of the home features the main bedroom, which is lined with glass windows for a wide-angle view of the surrounding palm trees and mountainscapes. The ensuite bathroom is centered by a large, circular bathtub, mimicking the living room’s layout on the lower level. For a very casual $5.65 million, the charmingly unique property could be yours.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Elvis originally rented the midcentury modern home for a year starting in 1966, and after he and Priscilla were wed in Las Vegas in ’67, the couple retreated to the Palm Springs abode to enjoy their honeymoon. The house remains a significant landmark in California, as it’s routinely visited by Elvis fanatics, architecture buffs, and curious tourists.

