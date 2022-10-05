Britney Spears Cheekily Rolled Around Topless on the Beach While Teasing Dramatic New Hairdo

No, it’s not 2007, it’s 2022, and Britney Spears is free, thriving, and able to do whatever the heck she wants. We’ve seen her come out of her shell the past year since her conservatorship ended, and she’s showing the world that it’s her time to make her own choices. This time? She’s ready to start fresh with a new ‘do (but she won’t tell everyone what it looks like yet!)

On Oct 4, Spears uploaded a quick video to her Instagram with the caption, “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!”

In the video, we see Spears topless, showing off a sneak peek of her new haircut. She’s wearing a pink hat, silver watch, and dark sunnies, proving that she always comes accessorized. The Toxic singer displayed her chopped blonde hair at different angles, giving fans a tease of what to expect. We see her chilling on a beach chair, splashing around in the ocean, rolling in the sand, and showing off her curves in every clip.

Now, fans are going rabid over the video, with so many itching to know what she did with her hair. Instagram users commented things under the video like, “Yas we wanna see the new haircut ❤️” and “Early 00s Britney hair vibes! 🤩.”

But people are also commenting things like, “Put sunscreen on the poor woman” and “Baby girl please!!! Sunscreen!!!” In some shots, she does look a little chapped and red, but we’re sure she has SPF nearby! And she looks so happy and in her element here!

BRB, looking to find any theories or candid pics of the new do! Until then, we'll just wait patiently for her to show off her new mane.

