Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend James Tupper Took a Significant Legal Step to Control the Late Actress’s Estate

In an ongoing saga of tragic events surrounding Anne Heche‘s untimely death, her ex-boyfriend and father of her youngest son, James Tupper, is making a major legal move in another attempt to gain control of her estate.

In an effort to make sure Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20, does not become legal guardian of his younger brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, James filed a petition to be named guardian ad litem of his son.

A guardian ad litem is a person who is appointed by the court to watch over someone else while a case unfolds. According to legal paperwork obtained by Page Six, James argued, “As a minor, Atlas has no ability to hire legal representation to represent his interests in these proceedings.”

The paperwork also noted that the two Tuppers are currently living together, and as Atlas’s “father and only living parent,” James wants what’s best for the two brothers.

This latest turn of events comes after Laffoon filed a petition to be named executor of his mother’s estate, as well as a request that he and his brother be listed as their mother’s sole heirs, and that he be named Atlas’s legal guardian.

Following Laffoon’s original filing, James filed his own petition in which he claimed Heche had named him as her beneficiary in a 2011 email. The email allegedly reads, “FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks. My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children.” Related story Constance Wu Reveals She Endured Sexual Harassment Out of Fear of Losing Her 'Fresh Off the Boat' Role

Laffoon disputed James’s filing, arguing that the email “fails to satisfy the legal requirements for a valid formal witnessed will” as it “was not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.”

The tumultuous legal battle unfolding between the blended family members is a result of Heche’s passing on August 12, which was the unfortunate result of a series of car crashes she was involved in on August 5, which left her in a coma with critical injuries.

During a time of immense grief and sadness for her sons, we hope the courts will come to a quick decision so the family can properly grieve and heal from Heche’s tragic death.

