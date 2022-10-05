Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s ‘Magnitude of Wealth’ Could Make for a Contentious Divorce

Now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly lined up divorce lawyers, things are getting serious when it comes to their marital troubles. With both of them having high-powered careers — his in the NFL and hers in the fashion industry — there is also big money at stake.

Coming into the marriage, it was Bündchen who out-earned her husband, thanks to her years as a supermodel. However, as her career took a backseat to raising their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, along with his 15-year-old son John, from his prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan, Brady became the major household breadwinner. It’s during those years of the marriage that might be a point of contention if they decided to divorce.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly maintaining some space from one another during this time. https://t.co/OW9i7BE0jc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 15, 2022

“At the beginning, Gisele was earning more than him, and he kept on winning, and his income got more and more substantial and it outgrew hers,” attorney Sue Moss with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP told People. “And because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earnings.” Divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP also told the publication that the couple probably had secured a prenuptial agreement before they ever walked down the aisle. “People of this magnitude of wealth don’t generally get married without a document that’s going to dictate what’s going to happen if it doesn’t run its course,” she said.

That means their joint real estate portfolio will possibly be where the financial fight comes into play. They currently own a New York City apartment, a compound in Costa Rica, an estate in Miami, and a retreat at the Yellowstone Resort in Montana. While Brady and Bündchen have not confirmed if they are officially separated and heading for divorce, they are certainly getting their ducks in a row in case it happens because there is a lot of money from both sides at risk.

