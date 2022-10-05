Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Reportedly ‘Panicked’ Over Release of Their Intimate Docuseries & Asking For Significant Edits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at work in the US, but there are a few projects they are reportedly trying to put on the back burner. First, there’s his possibly delayed memoir, which he hopes to release next year in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and now, the couple is apparently getting cold feet when it comes to their Netflix docuseries.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly “having second thoughts on their own story,” according to a Netflix insider who spoke to Page Six. Even though they’ve been filming for over a year, the couple might be worried about fanning the flames of the family feud, which was set aside (as best possible) during the Queen’s funeral. “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths,” a second source added.

Meghan Markle reportedly didn't want to be the only one involved with this rumor. https://t.co/KgRHlc4Nib — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 4, 2022

However, the Netflix source noted that their hesitations began before Harry’s grandmother died on Sept. 8. The concern is that the Sussexes have “made significant requests to walk back content” and if their wishes are granted, “it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.” As of right now, though, “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers” because they likely want the docuseries to come out as soon as possible — they know the type of headlines it will generate.

Harry and Meghan are pushing for a 2023 release, but Netflix reportedly has other ideas in mind, like a possible airing after The Crown drops on Nov. 9. The streaming network ultimately has the final say on when the show is released, but they have to find a way to keep the superstar couple happy and honor the work of the filmmakers.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.