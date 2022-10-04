Vera Wang Looks Every Inch Rocker Chic in This Skintight Ensemble & Black Motorcycle Boots

Vera Wang is undoubtedly one of the most notable fashion icons to date, and as such, we can’t help but eat up her personal looks whenever she decides to share them.

It’s one thing to see her stunning designs on other stars, but it almost feels like more of a treat to see how Wang styles herself. In today’s Instagram post, she’s decided to grace us with a simple rocker chic look that we’re running to recreate ASAP.

Embracing her body in her 70s (which we absolutely live for), Wang donned a skintight black jumpsuit with wide, tank-style sleeves and a high neckline. She paired leather motorcycle boots with the look and wore her long hair in silky, straight tresses. With just a few basic articles of apparel, Wang absolutely nailed the sexy rocker chic aesthetic. Work smarter not harder — but make it fashion.

Wang frequently channels grunge glam in the ensembles she shares on her Instagram, including this fall-inspired look from her newest seasonal collection, this edgy-girly Disney look, and the New York Fashion Week ensemble she wore for the Balenciaga Spring 2023 show.

As much as we’re obsessed with Wang’s personal style, we’re even more obsessed with her refusal to modify her wardrobe based on age stereotypes (like wearing overly modest articles of clothing). Wang is dressing the way she wants to — stylishly so, at that — regardless of restrictive social expectations, and we are so here for it.