Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Never-Before-Seen Piercing As She Bares All in a White Lace Dress

In case your eyes haven’t been peeled to Twitter like us, then you probably don’t know all the insanely gorgeous outfits at Paris Fashion Week this past week — most of which came from Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson.

Whether it’s an edgy floral look or a rocker-chic dress, Paris ensures all eyes are on her. While this new look wasn’t exactly on the red carpet or front row, it is a show-stopper. In recent years, she’s gotten bolder with her attire, unafraid to show her toned body and confident spirit.

On Oct 3, she shared a few photos on her Instagram story, showing a sexy lace look, and the first look at the piercings she’s had for years. See the photos below:

Paris Jackson Instagram story.

In the photo, we see Paris rocking a sheer white lace dress, a patterned brown jacket and iconic wavy hair, along with a matching brown choker and sunglasses.

Fans have been going wild over the Lighthouse singer’s snapshot, specifically over the fact that she bore all to her fans, showing her nipple piercings in full view. She looks so sexy and confident in these pics, and we love seeing her in her element!

Along with many tattoos all over her body, Paris loves her piercings — she has multiple nose piercings and ear piercings, all showing her edgy form of self-expression. Related story Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head

In a previous interview, she talked about how that and makeup are a massive form of expression for herself, something she’s worked greatly on cultivating. “Recently, I’ve learned how to cope with it all by practicing self-love and affirmations and diving deeper into my spiritual life.”

She added, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years that I’ve started feeling really good about myself and my body, and feeling comfortable and everything. Those moments of self-love aren’t 24/7, but the bad moments are fewer and further between.”

