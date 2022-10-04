Meghan Markle was Reportedly ‘Obsessed’ With Correcting This Rumor Involving Kate Middleton

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one story that never seems to simmer down is the Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton crying incident around the time of her wedding. Did Meghan make Kate cry as it was reported in the press, or did Kate make Meghan cry as she stated in her Oprah Winfrey interview?

That dramatic incident is getting a full deep-dive in an upcoming book by Valentine Low, Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor. While the palace reportedly wanted to avoid discussion around “personal tittle-tattle” stories in the royal family, Meghan “became obsessed” with setting the record straight, per an excerpt obtained by the Mail Online, via The Sun. When news of the disagreement first leaked, the Duchess of Sussex hoped the palace would “put something out denying the story” — and we don’t blame her, that’s how it would be handled in Hollywood. Of course, the story took on a life of its own in the press, even though that was the exact reasoning the communications office gave her for not making a statement.

“Not only did they not want to brief against other royals, but they feared it would create a precedent, making it harder in future for them to avoid commenting on personal tittle-tattle,” the excerpt reads. “It would also fan the flames of the story, ensuring it continued to fill the pages of the newspapers for several days to come.” Well, that set the stage for driving an even bigger wedge between the sisters-in-law and was “a major point of contention between Meghan and her media advisers.” This situation could have been completely avoided if the royal family had squelched the should-Charlotte-wear-tights story immediately.

It’s understandable why Meghan felt helpless in this situation, especially if her side of the story is accurate. If she didn’t do anything wrong, then why would the palace let her take the blame? It pits the two women against each other and likely made Meghan feel like only Kate would be protected behind palace walls. It’s only human to have those feelings, and the palace should have set the record straight the moment it leaked to the press.

