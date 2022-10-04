Kaia Gerber Channels Her Supermodel Mom Cindy Crawford in This Glowing Topless Snapshot

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

There’s something pretty darn cool when a child takes after their parents, whether it be their personality or career path. And it’s incredibly cool when an A-list parent’s offspring does something to honor their parents’ legacy. From duets to channeling them in a photoshoot, it must be cool to have that unique bond, and we know that’s how it is for supermodel mother-daughter duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

On Sept 30, Gerber uploaded a photo from her newest photoshoot with Flaunt magazine. She posted the photo from the shoot with the simple caption, “💌 @flauntmagazine @paolakudacki.”

In the photo, we see Gerber lying on her stomach, covering her breasts as she smolders to the camera. She’s lying on pink satin sheets and pillows, while showing off her rib tattoo and silk underwear.

From the brows to the pose, the hair to the smolder, she’s genuinely channeling her mama’s early modeling work in this. Truly, Gerber always looks so gorgeous and glowing and in her element! We love to see it.

Like her mom, Gerber isn’t afraid to go as bold as she can be for a photo shoot, whether it be stripping down or unleashing her edgy alter-ego.

“Don’t do anything you don’t want to do and follow your instincts,” Gerber said to Vogue UK about the modeling advice Crawford gave her. “I’ve seen her do that and how far it’s gotten her.”

