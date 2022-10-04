Michael Douglas Snapped a Leggy, Ethereal Shot of Catherine Zeta-Jones & He’s Officially Instagram Husband Status

Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her husband’s camera skills on Instagram, and we’ve got to hand it to him — Michael Douglas captured her ethereal essence from head-to-toe as only the best IG husbands can.

Currently vacationing in Marrakech, Morocco, Douglas photographed Zeta-Jones relaxing on an outdoor couch with tropical greenery and gorgeous Moroccan architecture in the background. She’s seen wearing a Moroccan-style dress that shows off her long legs, as well as a pair of canvas flats.

The actress captioned the photo, “My Moroccan Yves Saint Laurent moment here at his and Pierre Berge’s beautiful home in Marrakech.” She continued to share a little fun fact with her followers, writing, “I spent close to four months in Morocco filming my first movie when I was 19. And every time I come back, I fall more and more in love.”

Zeta-Jones wrapped up the caption with a sweet shoutout to Douglas for the photo, tagging his Instagram account and adding a kissy emoji, proving he’s nailed the art of being an A+ IG husband.

The actress frequently shares candid moments from her life on her Instagram, including those with her husband of nearly 22 years. She and Douglas originally met in France at a film festival in 1998, and they married in late 2000. Their two-decade-long marriage hasn’t come without hiccups — they briefly separated in 2013 but ultimately reconciled after 8 months.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas share a 25-year age difference, as well as several children: son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18. Douglas also shares a 42-year-old son, Cameron, with his first wife, Diandra Luker. Related story Vera Wang Looks Every Inch Rocker Chic in This Skintight Ensemble & Black Motorcycle Boots

