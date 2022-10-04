Florence Pugh Wore a Completely Sheer Top With No Bra & Sent an Important Message to All the Haters

To all of Florence Pugh’s critics: She’s not going to back down when it comes to fashion. The 26-year-old star made a splash at Paris Fashion Week by freeing the nipple once again.

Wearing a stylish and chic Valentino outfit, Pugh’s nipples were back to make a statement under her sheer, sequin crop top. She wore skin-tone briefs under the flowing skirt, but Pugh and her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, knew exactly what they were doing — creating another conversation piece around society’s rules for women and fashion.

Florence Pugh at Paris Fashion Week. Pierre Suu/GC Images.

This isn’t the first time Pugh’s nipple-freeing moment turned heads. In July, her gorgeous hot-pink Valentino gown at the designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show caused an unnecessary controversy because her nipples were on display. The Don’t Worry Darling star hit back at the naysayers, noting on Instagram “how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.” She also commented that “it isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

So Pugh and Corbin-Murray are doubling down on the free-the-nipple debate by proving they aren’t scared to take fashion risks. Societal rules seem pretty strict when it comes to how women should dress, so they are pushing all of us to reexamine why they are there in the first place. As long as Pugh feels confident with her look, that’s the only thing that should matter. And as anyone who wears a bra knows, they are anything but comfortable — so if you don’t want to wear one, let that nipple go free!

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.