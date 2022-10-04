Kim Kardashian Allegedly Called Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt an ‘Offensive’ Ploy for ‘Attention’

Kim Kardashian is not impressed with Kanye West‘s latest controversial move. Photos of the famous rapper wearing a t-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” in large, bold font surfaced on Monday while he attended his Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week alongside Fox News’s Candace Owens, who wore the same design.

A source spoke to Hollywood Life on Kim’s behalf, sharing, “Kim is not surprised by Kanye’s decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention.” The source continued, “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. She thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.”

The source also mentioned that Kim is “‘utterly confused’ by his choice to wear such a shirt,” as West was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, which does indeed make his latest statement strange, to say the very least. Then again, strange is sort of West’s brand at this point.

Seeing her ex-husband twinning with Owens also allegedly struck a nerve with Kim, as Owens previously touted on her podcast, Daily Wire, that “Kim Kardashian is a prostitute; her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute.”

The same insider shared, “Kanye knows that Candace just got done calling the mother of his children a prostitute and the grandmother of his children a pimp to the world, so she is extremely bothered by the fact that he would do anything with her and she finds it very disrespectful to her and her family.”

We absolutely understand why West’s very public, controversial outing with Owens would be offensive to Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners — not to mention those lost to police violence and racism who ultimately inspired the BLM movement, as well as the families and friends who’ve had loved ones ripped away by said violence and abhorrent hatred. Related story Shania Twain Reveals She & Oprah Don't See Eye-to-Eye on This Controversial Topic

Stirring up a little press is one thing, but disrespecting an entire movement rooted in advocating for racial equality…West definitely missed the mark with this one, and like Kim, we aren’t impressed.

